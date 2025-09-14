Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPY) Short Interest Up 81.3% in August

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 46,600 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the August 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Technip Energies Price Performance

OTCMKTS:THNPY opened at $48.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.77. Technip Energies has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $49.18.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Projects Delivery; and Technology, and Products and Services.

