Seven and I Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Short Interest Update

Seven and I Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 89,400 shares, an increase of 194.1% from the August 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNDY opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Seven and I has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.40.

Seven and I (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Seven and I had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 billion. Research analysts expect that Seven and I will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Seven and I to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

