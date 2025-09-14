Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Update

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Teleperformance Stock Down 0.6%
Shares of OTCMKTS:TLPFY opened at $36.91 on Friday. Teleperformance has a fifty-two week low of $36.66 and a fifty-two week high of $58.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.43.
About Teleperformance
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Teleperformance
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Ride the Luxury Retail Wave with These 3 High-End Brand Stocks
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Wall Street Quietly Bets Big on These Chinese Tech Giants
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Meta’s $600B U.S. Investment: Bearish or Bullish for Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.