Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Update

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Teleperformance Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLPFY opened at $36.91 on Friday. Teleperformance has a fifty-two week low of $36.66 and a fifty-two week high of $58.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.43.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the customers consultancy services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. The company offers customer relationship operations, technical support, technical assistance and customer acquisition services, management of business processes, back office and digital platform services, consulting, data analysis services, on-line interpretation, visa application management, health management services, and accounts receivable credit management services, and recruitment process outsource services.

