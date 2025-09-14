Head to Head Comparison: Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) vs. Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI)

Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) and Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Berkeley Group has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marcus & Millichap has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Berkeley Group and Marcus & Millichap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkeley Group N/A N/A N/A Marcus & Millichap -1.69% -1.99% -1.49%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

62.8% of Marcus & Millichap shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Marcus & Millichap shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Berkeley Group and Marcus & Millichap, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkeley Group 0 2 0 2 3.00 Marcus & Millichap 0 2 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Berkeley Group and Marcus & Millichap”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkeley Group $3.18 billion 1.48 $489.30 million N/A N/A Marcus & Millichap $696.06 million 1.81 -$12.36 million ($0.31) -104.47

Berkeley Group has higher revenue and earnings than Marcus & Millichap.

Dividends

Berkeley Group pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Marcus & Millichap pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Marcus & Millichap pays out -161.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Berkeley Group beats Marcus & Millichap on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

