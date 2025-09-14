Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,715 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Charter Communications worth $57,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Makaira Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 373,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In other Charter Communications news, Director Balan Nair acquired 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $274.21 per share, for a total transaction of $98,715.60. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,448.62. The trade was a 3.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $273.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,277.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 70,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,183,363.30. The trade was a 5.51% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHTR has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $263.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $303.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.80 and a 1-year high of $437.06. The company has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.06 by ($0.88). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.