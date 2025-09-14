Reviewing PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV) & Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH)

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PetVivo and Arch Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetVivo $1.05 million 24.01 -$10.95 million ($0.40) -2.25 Arch Therapeutics $80,000.00 0.00 -$6.98 million N/A N/A

Arch Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PetVivo.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

PetVivo has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arch Therapeutics has a beta of 4.02, indicating that its share price is 302% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PetVivo and Arch Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetVivo -902.82% -4,813.07% -281.78% Arch Therapeutics -8,257.70% N/A -730.22%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.5% of PetVivo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of PetVivo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PetVivo beats Arch Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses. The company's pipeline products also include therapeutic devices for veterinary and human clinical applications. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. It develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease. The company's flagship products include AC5 advanced wound system and AC5 topical hemostat, which are intended for skin applications, such as management of complicated chronic wounds or acute surgical wounds. It is also involved in the development of AC5-G for gastrointestinal endoscopic procedures, and AC5-V and AC5 surgical hemostat for hemostasis inside the body. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Framingham, Massachusetts.

