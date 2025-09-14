Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) versus GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Financial Review

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) and GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.1% of Autohome shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of GigaMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Autohome shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Autohome and GigaMedia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autohome 0 2 1 1 2.75 GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Autohome currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.28%. Given Autohome’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Autohome is more favorable than GigaMedia.

This table compares Autohome and GigaMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autohome 21.74% 7.10% 5.66% GigaMedia -19.50% -1.57% -1.49%

Volatility & Risk

Autohome has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigaMedia has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Autohome and GigaMedia”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autohome $6.77 billion 0.52 $245.52 million $1.70 17.32 GigaMedia $3.25 million 6.14 -$2.30 million ($0.05) -36.10

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than GigaMedia. GigaMedia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autohome, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Autohome beats GigaMedia on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services. The company offers Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform; and online bidding platform for used automobiles, as well as collects commissions for facilitating transactions of auto-financing and insurance products on its platform. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company owns and operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games, as well as provides services such as player clubs, tournaments, avatars, friends and family messenger and online chatting systems, customer service, mobile platform, and customer platform. It also offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and other casual games. In addition, the company provides role-playing and sports games, such as Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game; Yume 100, a story-based game that targets female players; Akaseka, a female-oriented game; and Shinobi Master New Link, a male-oriented game. GigaMedia Limited was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

