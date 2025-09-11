Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLSH. Compass Point began coverage on Bullish in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Bullish in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bullish in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bullish in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bullish in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

Bullish Price Performance

About Bullish

NYSE:BLSH opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion and a PE ratio of -1,038.45. Bullish has a 1 year low of $47.88 and a 1 year high of $118.00.

Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. Our objective is to provide mission critical products and services that are designed to help institutions grow their businesses, empower individual customers, and drive the adoption of stablecoins, digital assets, and blockchain technology.

