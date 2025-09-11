McAdam LLC Has $908,000 Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

McAdam LLC trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,458 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 58.8% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 99.3% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4,485.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Daiwa America raised TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.58.

TJX opened at $139.88 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.22 and a 52-week high of $145.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.74.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

