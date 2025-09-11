13,721 Shares in Eversource Energy $ES Purchased by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $286,130,000. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $60,273,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Eversource Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,209,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,068,901,000 after acquiring an additional 739,448 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,517,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,857,000 after acquiring an additional 561,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 7,616.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 424,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,352,000 after acquiring an additional 418,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Loretta D. Keane acquired 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.07 per share, with a total value of $249,744.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,020.31. This represents a 45.80% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ES opened at $64.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $68.73.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.38.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

