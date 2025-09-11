Mattson Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Equinix by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 31 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $780.60 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $701.41 and a one year high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a PE ratio of 76.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $779.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $825.10.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $6.42. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 11.11%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.22 earnings per share. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. Cfra Research cut Equinix from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank upgraded Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Equinix from $1,030.00 to $965.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $962.52.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,935,708. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

