Strategic Financial Services Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Strategic Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 144,527.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,175,000 after buying an additional 1,237,158 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,418,000 after purchasing an additional 561,872 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,251,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,672,000 after purchasing an additional 458,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,875,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,336,000 after buying an additional 434,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,243,000 after buying an additional 403,326 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $289.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $291.84. The stock has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $286.18 and a 200-day moving average of $270.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.