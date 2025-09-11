Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 1,184 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 87,501.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,108,000 after buying an additional 2,686,291 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,817,535,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,586.5% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 933,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $742,965,000 after acquiring an additional 877,875 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 131.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,178,706,000 after acquiring an additional 840,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $519,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,115.20.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW opened at $924.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $931.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $922.31. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $678.66 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The company has a market capitalization of $192.38 billion, a PE ratio of 116.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.91.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.26, for a total value of $1,501,473.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,614.32. The trade was a 28.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.11, for a total transaction of $1,003,875.67. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,516,928.77. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,976 shares of company stock worth $17,049,775. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

