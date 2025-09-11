McAdam LLC Invests $505,000 in Trane Technologies plc $TT

McAdam LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 208.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res lowered Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $458.60.

Insider Activity

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $417.12 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $298.15 and a 52 week high of $476.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $432.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.63.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

