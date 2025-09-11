Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FWONK. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.22.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $98.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.04 and a 200 day moving average of $95.11. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 96.93 and a beta of 0.46. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a 12-month low of $74.34 and a 12-month high of $106.26.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 898 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $89,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,456.20. The trade was a 33.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,651 shares of company stock valued at $572,250. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 1.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 5.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

