McAdam LLC Purchases 1,230 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 179.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.79.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 56,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total value of $8,118,030.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,555,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,529,347.88. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $936,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 57,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,305.84. This trade represents a 12.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,334,926 shares of company stock valued at $795,392,998 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $150.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.09 and its 200-day moving average is $99.44. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $151.71. The firm has a market cap of $189.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

