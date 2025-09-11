SWS Partners Sells 90 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

SWS Partners decreased its stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,170.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,115.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,154.07.

BLK stock opened at $1,102.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $773.74 and a 52 week high of $1,171.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,113.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1,004.60. The firm has a market cap of $170.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 12,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.43, for a total transaction of $13,565,933.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 251,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,267,354.71. This represents a 4.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total transaction of $4,978,539.54. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,571.86. The trade was a 55.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,494 shares of company stock worth $74,694,573. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

