Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,214 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,569 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the quarter. Fortinet accounts for about 2.2% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 567,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,581,000 after purchasing an additional 274,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Fortinet by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 63,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,072,243.92. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $46,935,174.08. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,730,560 shares in the company, valued at $958,265,548.80. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp cut Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.03.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT opened at $79.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.66 and a 200 day moving average of $97.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

