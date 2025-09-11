Apeiron RIA LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Apeiron RIA LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 89.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,926 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $655.49 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $657.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $639.00 and its 200 day moving average is $596.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

