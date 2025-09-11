Cintas Corporation $CTAS Stock Holdings Lifted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cintas were worth $13,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 290.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Cintas by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 25,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,077,000. Glenview Trust co grew its position in Cintas by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $883,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock opened at $201.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cintas Corporation has a 12 month low of $180.78 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The stock has a market cap of $81.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,557,080.80. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $1,136,121.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,049.15. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.54.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

