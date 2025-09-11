Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of 3M Company $MMM

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lowered its position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth $235,020,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in 3M by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,127,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $459,339,000 after purchasing an additional 586,851 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in 3M by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,030,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $423,471,000 after purchasing an additional 519,302 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth $68,822,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,198,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $616,597,000 after purchasing an additional 414,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE MMM opened at $153.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. 3M Company has a 52 week low of $121.98 and a 52 week high of $164.15.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. 3M had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 96.48%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 40.61%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $523,740.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,763.43. This represents a 57.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $925,859.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $435,522. This trade represents a 68.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays set a $170.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.78.

Get Our Latest Report on 3M

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.