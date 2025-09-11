iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Purchased by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $86.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.45 and a 200 day moving average of $80.61. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $87.36.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

