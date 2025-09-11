Flaharty Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXON. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXON. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Northland Securities set a $800.00 price target on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC set a $870.00 price target on Axon Enterprise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $855.00 price objective (up previously from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $837.69.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $743.64, for a total value of $7,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,043,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,626,774.48. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 75 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.50, for a total transaction of $54,262.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,910,380. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,865 shares of company stock worth $34,362,833 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $747.55 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $353.91 and a fifty-two week high of $885.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $762.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $682.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.58. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $668.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

