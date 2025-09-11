Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ Shares Sold by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 252.0% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $72.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.10. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $57.67 and a twelve month high of $73.00.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

