Apeiron RIA LLC Sells 147 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Apeiron RIA LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,418 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% during the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 16,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ted Buchan & Co increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 8,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the first quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.3% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $82.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $94.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $117.46.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

