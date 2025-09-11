Integrity Alliance LLC. Buys 16,034 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Integrity Alliance LLC. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 626.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,034 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 630,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,598,000 after purchasing an additional 21,859 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $3,633,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 270,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $47,899,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.60.

PepsiCo stock opened at $142.66 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $179.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.47 and its 200 day moving average is $140.75. The company has a market cap of $195.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 103.64%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

