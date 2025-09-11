1,863,600 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,863,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $93,571,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 62.8% during the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.4% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 7,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 39.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Rothschild Redb raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $38.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.