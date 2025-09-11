ONEOK, Inc. $OKE Position Lifted by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 212.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,566 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $10,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 9,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE stock opened at $73.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.63 and a 52 week high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 80.31%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

