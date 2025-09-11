Glenview Trust co Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Motco increased its position in shares of MetLife by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of MetLife by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

MetLife Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $79.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $89.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.20 and its 200-day moving average is $78.33.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.47%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

