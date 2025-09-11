Strs Ohio Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 153,007 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $142,684,000. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,247.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $530.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.60. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $660.80 and a one year high of $1,341.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,222.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,128.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,317.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total value of $3,023,402.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,418.40. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 25,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,207.71, for a total value of $31,350,943.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,837.74. The trade was a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,348 shares of company stock valued at $109,498,489. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

