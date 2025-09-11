GK Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

GK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 726.0% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 81.6% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its position in PayPal by 41.2% during the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,235.37. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $65.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.18 and a 200-day moving average of $69.55. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

