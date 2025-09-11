The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,140 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $54,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 736,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $88,992,000 after buying an additional 67,853 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 387,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $46,989,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 163,680 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $19,774,000 after buying an additional 35,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $22,132,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

NYSE:TJX opened at $139.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.22 and a 1-year high of $145.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

