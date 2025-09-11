Integrity Alliance LLC. Buys Shares of 22,829 General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth $506,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its position in shares of General Mills by 8.3% in the first quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 36,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,161,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,213,000 after buying an additional 315,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 185,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 41,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.13.

Shares of GIS opened at $50.01 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $75.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.67.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.78%.The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

