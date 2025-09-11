Anchor Investment Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Anchor Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $793.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $312.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $873.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $749.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $727.53.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.856 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $923.80.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

