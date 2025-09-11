Intrua Financial LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR $SHEL

Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,851 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in Shell by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell stock opened at $72.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $58.54 and a 1 year high of $74.21. The company has a market cap of $213.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.15.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.29. Shell had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $66.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHEL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Melius began coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Shell from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Santander lowered shares of Shell to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

