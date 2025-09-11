Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF $LQDH

Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 305.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Two West Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQDH opened at $92.87 on Thursday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.08 and a fifty-two week high of $94.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.08.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

