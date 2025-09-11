Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD Shares Sold by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after buying an additional 25,080 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 451.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 81,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 66,357 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,201.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 353,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Read purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.27 per share, for a total transaction of $182,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,981.35. This trade represents a 36.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney purchased 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.38 per share, with a total value of $494,274.42. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,274.42. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,702. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of CHD stock opened at $93.02 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.50 and a fifty-two week high of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.