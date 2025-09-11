WBI Investments LLC Invests $1.78 Million in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 14,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 114,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 162,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $1,030,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $1,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $133.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.42 and its 200-day moving average is $122.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

