Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP Holdings Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $9,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 321,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,084,000 after buying an additional 66,078 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 107,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,119,000 after buying an additional 27,168 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 29,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $194.24 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $169.01 and a fifty-two week high of $234.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 32.48%.The company had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-10.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $229.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $224.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Check Point Software Technologies

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.