Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $20.66 Million Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. $BXMT

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,033,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,526 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $20,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 187.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 39.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $29,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,374.40. This trade represents a 2.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $44,563.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 234,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,030.75. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $231,343. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BXMT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BXMT opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average of $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -284.36 and a beta of 1.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $21.24.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,685.71%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

