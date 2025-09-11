BOS Asset Management LLC Sells 225 Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

BOS Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 29,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 937.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 160,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,917,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000,000 after buying an additional 265,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank set a $65.00 price objective on shares of TotalEnergies and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TTE stock opened at $62.15 on Thursday. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $52.78 and a 1 year high of $69.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.69 and its 200-day moving average is $60.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.20%.The company had revenue of $44.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.44 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a $0.7108 dividend. This represents a yield of 454.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

