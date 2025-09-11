Analyzing Agassi Sports Entertainment (OTCMKTS:AASP) and Currenc Group (NASDAQ:CURR)

Agassi Sports Entertainment (OTCMKTS:AASP – Get Free Report) and Currenc Group (NASDAQ:CURR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.0% of Currenc Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of Agassi Sports Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Currenc Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Agassi Sports Entertainment has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Currenc Group has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agassi Sports Entertainment N/A -175.97% -171.79% Currenc Group -102.10% N/A -39.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Agassi Sports Entertainment and Currenc Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Agassi Sports Entertainment and Currenc Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agassi Sports Entertainment 0 0 0 0 0.00 Currenc Group 0 0 1 1 3.50

Currenc Group has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 114.72%. Given Currenc Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Currenc Group is more favorable than Agassi Sports Entertainment.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Agassi Sports Entertainment and Currenc Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agassi Sports Entertainment N/A N/A -$790,000.00 N/A N/A Currenc Group $46.44 million 1.63 -$39.47 million ($1.06) -1.54

Agassi Sports Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Currenc Group.

Summary

Currenc Group beats Agassi Sports Entertainment on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agassi Sports Entertainment

Global Acquisitions Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was involved in the operation of a golf center. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as All-American Sportpark, Inc. and changed its name to Global Acquisitions Corporation in February 2021. Global Acquisitions Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Currenc Group

Currenc Group, Inc. engages in operating a fintech banking platform. It operates through the following segments: Remittance Services, Sales of Airtime, and Other Services. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

