GK Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

GK Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,361,000. Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at $14,939,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,280,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,922,000 after buying an additional 19,391 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 991,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,162,000 after buying an additional 438,762 shares during the period. Finally, Summerhill Capital Management lnc. purchased a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter valued at about $2,283,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Stock Performance

Celestica stock opened at $252.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.74 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.60 and a 200-day moving average of $132.97. Celestica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.76 and a 52 week high of $257.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Celestica had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 5.11%.The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Celestica has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.370-1.530 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Celestica from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $126.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CLS

Celestica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.