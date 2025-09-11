Seaport Res Ptn Lowers Earnings Estimates for Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Steel Dynamics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $3.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.15. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $9.01 per share.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.04). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.07%.The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.70.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $132.72 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $103.17 and a 1-year high of $155.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.57 and a 200 day moving average of $128.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total value of $1,520,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,371.98. This represents a 15.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

