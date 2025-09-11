Wealth Management Associates Inc. Acquires 308 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Wealth Management Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 137.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $86.30 on Thursday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.26 and a 12 month high of $97.43. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.57%.The firm had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $188,764.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,837.35. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $2,258,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 293,103 shares in the company, valued at $26,475,993.99. This trade represents a 7.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,033 shares of company stock worth $4,777,764 over the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.15.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

