Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $534,000 Investment in Logitech International S.A. $LOGI

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International Stock Up 0.5%

LOGI opened at $108.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.06 and a 200 day moving average of $89.23. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $64.73 and a 12 month high of $108.95.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 30.81%. Logitech International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Logitech International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a $1.543 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 140.0%. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,039,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 57,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,885. This trade represents a 14.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

