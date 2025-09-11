3,270 Shares in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI Bought by Wealth Management Associates Inc.

Wealth Management Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,741,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,295,000 after acquiring an additional 408,821 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,064,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 418,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,841,000 after purchasing an additional 186,082 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 886,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,360,000 after purchasing an additional 160,615 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $11,612,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYMI opened at $84.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.08 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.0762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.