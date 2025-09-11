Ambarella, Inc. $AMBA Shares Acquired by SWS Partners

SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the quarter. Ambarella comprises about 1.2% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SWS Partners owned about 0.18% of Ambarella worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMBA. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the first quarter valued at $32,169,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 1,635.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 647,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,603,000 after acquiring an additional 610,460 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 88.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,232,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,020,000 after acquiring an additional 579,917 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the first quarter valued at about $15,578,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Ambarella by 2,367.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 263,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,155,000 after purchasing an additional 252,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $83.47 on Thursday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 25.46%.The business had revenue of $95.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ambarella has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $62,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 39,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,204.98. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMBA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ambarella from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Ambarella from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ambarella from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ambarella from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.88.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

