4,200 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Acquired by Wealth Management Associates Inc.

Wealth Management Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 179.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Erste Group Bank raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price objective on Arista Networks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.79.

Arista Networks Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of ANET opened at $150.96 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $151.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.44. The firm has a market cap of $189.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total value of $243,175,176.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,698,074 shares in the company, valued at $776,191,640.28. This trade represents a 23.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,334,926 shares of company stock valued at $795,392,998. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

