Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Shares Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.92.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $280,166.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,815.70. This represents a 6.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $506,079.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,672.19. The trade was a 13.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,130 shares of company stock valued at $41,890,900 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $172.25 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.29 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The company has a market cap of $98.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.89.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

